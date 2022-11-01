Point Marion
Justin Paul Hanzely, 30, of Point Marion, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 28, 2022.
Born in Morgantown on June 11, 1992, he was the son of Paul J. “P.J.” and Pamela Cleaver Hanzely of Point Marion.
A 2010 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, he was currently working for U.S. Steel at the Clairton Works, and was a member of the United Steel Workers, Local 1557.
In addition to his loving parents, he is survived by his wife, Leah Campbell Hanzely; two sons, Aaron Paul and Bryson Nicholas Hanzely, both at home; and two sisters, Nicole Skelton of Waynesburg and Bethany Price of Washington. Also surviving is his maternal grandmother, Rosalie Moon Sroka of Waynesburg; paternal grandparents, Paul Lawrence Hanzely and Rita Hanzely, both of Eighty-four; a number of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; and many friends.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service on Thursday. Interment follows in Fletcher Cemetery, Cheat Lake, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to his family to assist with the care of his sons.
