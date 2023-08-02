New Salem
Justine Josephine Voytek Hadenak, 88, of New Salem, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, with her family by her side. She was born May 30, 1935, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Casper and Rosalia Kassa Voytek.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James Hadenak; sisters, Agnes Frost, Hellen Pollick and Catherine Shimshock; and brothers, Andrew Voytek, Joseph Voytek, Albert Voytek and Frank Voytek.
Justine left behind her son, James Hadenak (Kimberly); her granddaughter, Tiffany Pantalo (Marco); grandsons, James Hadenak, Jr. (Megan), and Mark Hadenak (Kristy); and great-grandchildren, McKenna Cosimato, Luke Pantalo, Dylan Pantalo, Kendyl Pantalo, Jayse Hadenak, Masen Hadenak, Kenadi Pantalo, and Kohl Pantalo; brother, Steve Voytek (Josie); sister-in-law, Joan Voytek; and several nieces and nephews.
Justine was a member of St. Procopius Roman Catholic Church of New Salem until its closing, and was a current member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Footedale.
She was a homemaker, raising her son Jim, whom she loved dearly. Justine treasured her time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Her family was her greatest blessing.
Anyone who knew or met Justine loved her. She was a sweet, caring, and affectionate woman with a strong faith in her God. She enjoyed praying the Rosary and faithfully prayed every day.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 3, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, August 4, in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 528 Sr3023 New Salem. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.
The family would like to thank Family Ties for the care giving services they provided to Justine over the last three years. Their care enabled her to reside with her grandson, James on the family property until the day she passed. A special thank you also to Amedisys Home Healthcare in Uniontown, for providing excellent nursing care to Justine over the past several years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.