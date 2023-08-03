New Salem
Recent Headlines
- Decade of greatness: Uniontown Academics, Arts and Athletics Hall of Fame to honor 10th class
- Dubas becomes Penguins general manager along with his duties as president of hockey operations
- WVU Hall-of-Famer Irvin's path to stardom was unusual
- Fayette County Open ready to open play
- DHGC Senior Open set to start Sunday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.