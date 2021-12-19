Smock
Heaven Gained another angel, Kaeno Ryelan Evans, 8, of Smock, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born July 3, 2013, in Pittsburgh.
He is the son of Jessica Coddington Yoder and Christopher Yoder Jr., and his father, Kenneth Evans Jr.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Kaelix Baer, Kaesley Yoder, Kaesyn Yoder. Also surviving is his maternal grandmother, Julie Coddington, of Uniontown; and paternal grandparents, Tracy and Bill DeWitt; and grandfather, Kenneth Evans Sr.; aunt, Amber Evans; and the Yoder family from Smock; and Brendan and Bryen Berdar, and Richard Fazenbaker.
All services will be private for the family and under the direction by THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD.
