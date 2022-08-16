Brownsville
Kahlani Marie Brown, 1 ½, of Brownsville, became an angel Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was born April 16, 2021, to Mariah Rafail and Tryvon Brown of Brownsville.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Rosie (Tedda) Brown, David Brown, Sr., and Delores McCargo; aunts and uncles, Amelia (Vern) Dean, Kaii, Keon, Tre McCargo, and Trevor McFadden.
Kahlani was our sweet baby girl who brought so much joy to so many people. She had the most beautiful smile that would light up any room and that you could not resist to fall in love with. If you knew her, you’d know that she loved food, music, dancing, and even had rhythm. She also loved torturing her three older brothers and playing outside with her cousins. She was the true definition of a daddy’s girl and loved hanging out with him, her uncles, and the guys outside all day long — you couldn’t keep her in the house even if it was raining. She was our water baby.
Kahlani had recently been promoted to big cousin and she adored every moment of it, as she would walk around all day long saying, “baby mal”. She was a dedicated fan of CoComelon and Princess and the frog. Kahlani was amazing, she was so full of life, and her personality and attitude was out of this world. She was determined and did everything she set her mind to. She was our everything and always will be. Kahlani will be deeply missed by everyone who was blessed to have known her L.L.K.
Kahlani will be forever remembered by her parents; siblings, Jayden and Gionni DeBerry, and Jax Rafail, all of Brownsville; paternal grandparents, David Brown, Lori Fowler (Joshua Woods), all of Brownsville; maternal grandparents, Wesley Rafail of Cleveland, Ohio, Kimberly McCargo of Uniontown, and step-grandmother, Heather Link of Uniontown; her great-grandparents, Tara Kimmell of Brownsville, Karen Rafail of Uniontown, and Ronnie Meade of Connellsville; aunts and uncles, Jazmine Johnson, David, Jamal, Jacole, Damarion, Dominique, Janessa, ADavia, and Da’Viar Brown, Mya and Amari Fowler, Joshua Woods, Malik, Maliyah, Khaleb, Myah, and Jeramiah Rafail, Cilicia and Samaria Allen, and Marquis Johnson; godparents, James Holcomb of Brownsville, Caren Atallah of Morgantown, W.Va., and Karen Gall of Altoona; and a host of other relatives.
Friends will be received from 12 to 2 p.m., the hour of service, Thursday, August 18, in the Y.W.B.A., 624 Duck Hollow Road, Uniontown, with the Rev. Douglas Wright eulogizing. Interment will immediately follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Brownsville.
Professional services are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com.
