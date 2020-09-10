Uniontown
Kaii Nishaun McCargo born December 20, 2000 in Uniontown, passed away on September 4, 2020. He was the son of Nikki McCargo and James Harris III.
Kaii is a 2019 graduate of Uniontown High School. Since then, he has achieved many accomplishments including receiving his Welding and HVAC Certificates. He was a wonderful football player and a wonderful friend. His smile was contagious. He loved his family and his family loved him beyond life. His life was taken senselessly by an act of violence and family wants to make certain that justice is served.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Dolores McCargo; great-grandparents, Mildred Harris, James Harris, and Marie Harris; cousins, Tre McCargo, Trevor McFadden, and Elijaah Rafail.
Kaii is survived by his parents; siblings, Nicco Duncan, Keon'te McCargo, Marquis Johnson, and Ky'mora Mozie; God-sisters: Da'Zarie and Dez'Ahrae White; grandparents, Solomon and Natalie Dotson, Dawn Walker and James Harris, Sr.; aunts, Kimberly McCargo, Vickie McCargo, Halimah Estes, Tammi Dotson, Evelyn Harris, Keiche Cooper, Latoya Harris, and Britni Harris; uncles, Douglas Dotson and Willie White; Godmother, Denise McCargo; first cousins, Tatiana Garland, Malik Rafail, Mariah Rafail, Isaiah McCargo, Malik Dennis, Destiny Lewis, Ryliah Lewis, Ka'marri Nasir, Tiani Harris, and Dallas Curry, and many great-aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Professional arrangements are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA, where friends will be received for visitation services from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Kaii's funeral service will be a private service that will be held later.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
According to state mandates, MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.