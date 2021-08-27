Kaliq Zion Allen Dade, 20, passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 20, 2021, in Pitcairn. He was born November 13, 2000, in Pittsburgh, a son of Allen P. Dade and Rhonda D. Redding.
Kaliq was a great basketball and football player. He enjoyed video games and rapping. He had a genuine personality and loved to attend family functions, were he showed a lot of love and support.
Kaliq was predeceased by his grandfather, Allen Dade; great-grandfather Joshua Redding; uncle Philip Black, and brother Allen Dade Jr.
He is survived by is his parents; siblings Maleah Powell, Israel Redding, Amari Dade, Akira Dade, A'zyia Dade and Javaughn Dade; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, who he was very close to.
Services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 W. Main Street, Uniontown.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service Saturday, August 28, with Pastor Douglass Wright officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Brownsville.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
