Karen A. Yagla

Leisenring
Karen A. "Bean" Yagla, 73, of Leisenring, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
She was born November 3, 1947 in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Frank and Vera Rohal Yagla.
For many years, Karen was a caregiver and personal care home assistant, where she enjoyed taking care of those who needed help, care and support.
She was a member of the Leisenring Presbyterian Church where she took great pride in decorating, working in the kitchen, and helping whenever she could.
She loved crafting, especially personalized homemade Christmas cards for her family. In her downtime, she enjoyed watching many different crime shows on tv.
She was known as a comical goofball with a sense of humor and she had no problem being blunt and telling people like it is.
She will be deeply missed by her family that she loved and cared for so much.
Karen was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Melissa Renze and partner Shannon; son, Wesley Eugene Evans; grandchildren, Alexander Renze and Zachariah Renze and girlfriend Lena; sister-in-law and best friend, Wanda Yagla; numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews, and her beloved cats, Pumpkin, Salem, and Buttercup.
In addition to her parents, Karen is preceeded in death by her brothers, Thomas Yagla, Pat Yagla, and Sonny Yagla; sister, Helen Yagla; as well as her infant child.
Family and friends will be received in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC. 418 North Pittsburgh Street Connellsville, PA 15425, from 2 p.m. until the hour of the funeral service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, with Pastor Anthony Marciano officiating
Interment will be private.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com
