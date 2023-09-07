Hopwood
Karen Ann Raffle Martin of Hopwood, passed away Saturday, September 2 at Laurel Ridge Manor with her loving family by her side.
They ask that if you are moved to make a gesture in Karen's name, please contribute to the Uniontown Public Library or the Ronald McDonald House of Morgantown in lieu of sending flowers.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, Thursday, Sept. 7, the family request everyone meet at the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME in Hopwood, PA. at 9 a.m.. Prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. mass of Christian burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Uniontown. Interment will follow in Hopwood Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.