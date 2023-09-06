Hopwood
Karen Ann Raffle Martin of Hopwood, passed away Saturday, September 2 at Laurel Ridge Manor with her loving family by her side.
Karen was born September 24, 1952, daughter of the late John A. “Jack” Raffle and Sarah “Sally” Doyle Raffle. She was one of six Raffle children who proudly grew up in the “Hopwood Patch” where her life of giving and caring for others began.
She graduated from Laurel Highlands High School in 1970 where she loved to dance, never missed a sock hop, and was crowned prom queen. In 1973 she graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. in Elementary Education.
She continued to give and care for others in her role as a teacher for the Laurel Highlands School District for 38 years at John F. Kennedy Elementary School and Laurel Highlands Middle School. While there, she proudly served as her colleague’s union president various times throughout the course of her career.
On August 31, 1974, she married her best friend Timothy “Hawk” Martin. Throughout their 49 years of marriage, they raised three children, opened their home to many family and friends, ran their detailing business, and shared an enviable love and friendship.
Karen’s most natural role in life was that of mother and grandmother. She raised three adoring children with Hawk: Adam Joseph, Adele Raffle, and Abigail Ann who are graced with her generosity, rhythm, and wit. 10 years ago her life was filled with everyday joy coming from her grandchildren, Reid and Nora. Even in her final weeks she would ask, “Who’s watching the kids?”
To know Karen was to know that she was also a second mother and giver to her siblings and the rest of her family. The unconditional love and pride she had for her niece Heather and Heather’s children Makiah, Tai, and TroShawn was unending. She was the family advice-giver, party-thrower, tutor, family reunion host, and babysitter to her many nieces and nephews, neighbors, and friends. She truly dedicated her life to the mantra “when you have more than you need, build a bigger table- not a higher fence.”
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her father and mother-in-law, Samuel and Frances Martin; her dear brothers, John and Franklin Raffle; brothers-in-law, Samuel, Eugene “Speedy,” and William Martin; and nieces and nephews, Amy Baird, Lauren Hice, Derek Honsaker, and Jacob Glisan, her very special sidekick.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy “Hawk,”; son, Adam Martin of Hopwood; daughter, Adele and her husband, Joseph Packrone and their children Reid and Nora of Uniontown; and daughter, Abigail Martin of Pittsburgh; her brother, Kevin “Spike” Raffle (Fran) of Uniontown; her sisters, Kathleen Glisan and Kim Raffle (John Stanec); in-laws, Nancy McDowell (Clyde) of Uniontown, Deborah Gillis (Walt) of Ohiopyle, Susan Hice (John) of Uniontown, and Kimberly Lint (David) of Vanderbilt; and her many adoring nieces and nephews, Heather Eicher (Dan) and her children Makiah, Tai, and TroShawn Mickens, Amanda Raffle, Crystal Raffle, Joe Baird (Patty), Shannon Kennedy (Chris), Leslie Baird, Tiffany MacLaughlin (John), Lue Martin (Jan), Heather Beatty (Bob), Billy Martin, Christopher Hice; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family wishes to thank her long-time friends Toni Gail, Ruthie, and Christine, for their unending support and friendship, as well as the staffs of Mt. Macrina Manor, Laurel Ridge Manor, and Amedisys, for their care and compassion. They ask that if you are moved to make a gesture in Karen’s name, please contribute to the Uniontown Public Library or the Ronald McDonald House of Morgantown in lieu of sending flowers.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, Thursday, Sept. 7, the family request everyone meet at the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME in Hopwood, PA. at 9 a.m.. Prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. mass of Christian burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Uniontown. Interment will follow in Hopwood Cemetery.
