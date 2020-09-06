Uniontown
Karen Ann Steich Vaslavsky, 68, of Uniontown, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital, with her family at her side. She was born July 4, 1952, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late John and Helen Fetsko Steich. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, John "Boe" Steich.
Karen worked for Uniontown Hospital for more than 20 years as a Registered Nurse.
She was a devoted and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. Her grandchildren meant the world to her. She will be deeply missed by her loving family, and many friends.
Surviving are her devoted husband of 46 years, Frank E. Vaslavsky; their children, daughters, Beth Howe and husband Edward, Jennifer Hackett and husband Timothy, and Julie Osekowski and husband Jason; four cherished grandchildren, Kaitlin and David Howe, Kip and Mac Hackett; and a grandpuppy, "Penny"; a sister, Marlene Hunt; brothers Eugene Steich and Kenneth "Benny" Steich; many dear nieces and nephews and their families; and lifelong friend, Lee Roycroft.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 6, and until 9:30 a.m. Monday, September 7, when closing prayers will be said, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown.
Private interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Brookvale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Leisenring Presbyterian Church or Manna Ministries, Lake Placid, Fla.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
