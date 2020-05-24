Dunbar
Karen E. Haney, 69, of Dunbar, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born April 20, 1951, in Connellsville, a daughter of Harry E. Hall Jr. and Sally Anderson Hall.
She worked as a caregiver.
Surviving are her father, Harry (Mabel) E. Hall Jr; daughter, Tiffany (Adam) Thomas; grandchildren, Larissa Haney, Kendyl Haney and Cooper Thomas; brother, Larry (Lynn) Hall.
She was predeceased by her mother; her significant other, John Giles; grandparents, Wilber (Goldie Martin) Anderson and Harry E. (Sarah Whipkey) Hall.
There will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
