Karen Elaine Smitley 48, of Lemont Furnace, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Henry Clay Villa.
Visitation at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Saint Therese Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Saint Therese Church in her memory.
