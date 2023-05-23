Uniontown
Karen Elaine Smitley 48, of Lemont Furnace, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Henry Clay Villa.
Born August 6, 1974, in Uniontown, the daughter of Gary and Patricia Mascioli Smitley.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph and Mildred Mascioli, and Martha Hulse and Ray Smitley.
Left to cherish her memory are her siblings: Gary Smitley and wife, Beth, Mark Smitley and wife, Lindy, and Debra Smitley (Tom Butterfield); her nieces and nephews, Kylie Smitley Karpel, Britney Karpel, Nathan Smitley, Payton Smitley, Gary Smitley III, Allie Smitley and Lexi Smitley; great-nephew, Easton Laughery; and her special friends, Dennis and Aaron.
She was a graduate from Laurel Highlands High School, Class of 1992, and the University of South Carolina in 1999.
She lived in Myrtle Beach, S.C. after graduation till 2018, where she worked numerous jobs, including working in a bank and teaching. She was presently employed by Summit Foods and contracted as Manager of Food Services at the Fayette County Prison.
Karen loved baking cakes and decorating them. Planning parties and special family get-togethers. She loved holidays and special events with family and friends and preparing special recipes.
Since 2018, she has lived in Uniontown, where she enjoyed family and spending time with her nieces and nephews.
She loved singing, and took part in amateur contests in Myrtle Beach, S.C. and in national contests in Las Vegas, Nevada.
She was preceded by two very special pets, Socks and Pixie.
Visitation at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Saint Therese Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Saint Therese Church in her memory.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com
