Smock
Karen Hope Dean Miller, 67, of Smock, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Connellsville, September 1, 1953, a daughter of the late George and Mary Matich Dean.
Karen Hope is survived by her son, Dr. Dean William Miller and his wife Naomi of Killeen, Texas; two grandchildren, Owen Miller and Adelia Miller; her brother, McKinley Dean of Vanderbilt; her sister, Gloria Carocci and her husband Leon of Flatwoods; significant other, Dale Spaw of Smock.
Karen Hope worked for 47 years at the water meter manufacturing plant in Uniontown, which was originally Rockwell International and is currently owned and operated by Sensus Technologies. Her favorite activities over the years included traveling, competitive billiards and bowling, and, especially over the past seven years, spending time playing with her two beautiful grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.
Karen Hope was beloved by all who knew her, even if for a short while, and that love was infinitely magnified in those friends and family who had the privilege of having Hope in their lives for longer. True to her name, she gave Hope, kindness and strength to everyone she knew. Her beauty and kindness will echo throughout eternity.
She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Uniontown.
Karen's family will receive friends and family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, December 27, in the BLAIR LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Anderson officiating. Interment will follow in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery, Vanderbilt.
Pennsylvania state mandated Covid-19 precautions will be enforced, including social distancing, wearing of face masks and a limit of 10 persons at a time in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Donations can be submitted at www.lls.org or by mail to: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA 01202.
Condolences are welcome at www.blair-lowther.com.
