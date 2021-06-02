Morgantown, W.Va.
Karen I. Brown Zelmore, 75, of Morgantown, W.Va., formerly of Smithfield, went home to be with her Lord, Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Our beloved mother was preceded in death by her mother, Fadella Cavalier; her brothers-in-law, Clark D. Zelmore and Albert L. Zelmore; sister-in-law Yvonne Zelmore Jordan; and her dearest husband, the Rev. Arthur Zelmore.
She was born in Mill Run and was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School Class of 1964.
Karen was the pastor's wife of the Smithfield Apostolic Lighthouse Church for 30 years and served as dedicated pianist and worship leader and a faithful member of the Apostolic Gospel Church of Cheat Lake, W.Va., since the passing of her husband in 2001.
She is survived by her daughter, Edith D. Zelmore and her son, August A. Zelmore, both of Cheat Lake; two brothers, Michael "Mickey" Cavalier and Robert "Bobby" Cavalier, both of Scottdale; sister-in-law Mary Zelmore; and nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Visitation continues from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, June 4, in the Smithfield Apostolic Lighthouse, 112 Main Street, Smithfield, with Bishop Wheeler A. Estepp officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Karen Zelmore Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.