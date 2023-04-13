Smithfield
Karen J. Hlatky, 67, of Smithfield, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
She was born March 30, 1956, in Uniontown.
She was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Cosa Mae Dodson Huey; and four brothers, Joseph, Ernie, Archie and George.
Surviving are her son, Samuel Hlatky of Smithfield; stepson, Andy Hlatky, Jr. (Hope) of Brownsville; her stepdaughter, Christine (Ronnie) Vanek of Brownsville; her granddaughter, Skylar Hlatky; grandson, Kyler Hlatky; and stepgrandchildren, Cameron and Bentley; brothers, Paul (Joyce) of Mapletown, Doug (Mary) of Uniontown, Ronnie (Charla) of Smithfield, Randy (Donna) of Smithfield, and Billy (Annie) of Smithfield; sisters, Marcy (Mike) Morrell of Smithfield, and Cecilia (Dave) Davis of Smithfield; a sister-in-law, Jacalyn Huey of Smithfield; and close friend and cousin, Norma Hlatky of Smithfield.
Karen was born with a rare condition called Trilogy of Fallot; she was known as the Blue Baby. When Karen was 10 years old, she was one of the first children to undergo open heart surgery at Children's Hospital Pittsburgh. When asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, she stated 'a normal child'. Karen beat the odds against her and was a loving, kind and caring person. She relied on her Christian faith to help guide her through her daily struggles.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14, and from 9 until 10 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, April 15, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Stephanie Thorpe officiating the service. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
