Rowes Run
Karen Joy Strauch, 76, of Rowes Run, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Thursday, June 9, 2022, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Karen was born on May 17, 1946 in Rowes Run.
Throughout her young childhood, she grew up in Bunker Hill and loved sharing stories about their life together, and eventually returned to Rowes Run where she resided with her husband.
Karen was devoted to her faith and enjoyed singing in the church choir. She loved square dancing, playing cards and was a wonderful baker and artist. She had many talents such as baking and decorating beautiful cakes for her family, and making homemade play-dough for her grandchildren. Karen was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She always put her children and family first. Karen was caring and operated a domiciliary care home alongside her husband for over 20 years.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Anna Grace Cramer.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen "Danny" Strauch; sons, William (Michelle) Johnson, and Lee (Mindi) Johnson; grandchildren, Carly (Brandon) Filitsky, William (fiancee Amber) Johnson, Jessica (Cody) Hall, and Ava Johnson; brother, Eugene Cramer; sister, Linda Sesock; brother, Paul (Barb) Cramer; sister-in-law, Linda Plevel; niece, Jennifer Sumey, and many other loving family members and friends.
Friends and family will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 with the Reverend Peter Malik officiating. Interment at Lafayette Memorial Park. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.