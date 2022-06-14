Rowes Run
Karen Joy Strauch, 76, of Rowes Run, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Thursday, June 9, 2022, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Friends and family will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 with the Reverend Peter Malik officiating. Interment at Lafayette Memorial Park. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
