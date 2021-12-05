Blainesburg
Karen Kay Holp, 67, of Blainesburg, died Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
She was born Wednesday, October 6, 1954, in Blainesburg, a daughter of the late Elmer S. King Sr. and Shirley Dudzak King.
In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by one sister, Patty Brady; and one brother, Michael King.
Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Gary King of Roscoe, Robyn Michelle Murray of Uniontown, and Albert Holp III (Andrea Stimmell) of Brownsville; sister, Marianne O'Donnel of Blainesburg; and brother, Elmer "Fudd" King Jr. (Rita Walters) of Blainesburg. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Charles Murray, Brandon Murray, Keegan King and Delaney Holp.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m., the hour of service, Monday, December 6, in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
