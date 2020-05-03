Denbo
Karen L. Neil, 66, of Denbo, died unexpectedly, at home, Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
She was born Wednesday, October 21, 1953, in Brownsville, the only daughter of the late Clarence and Dorothy Ott Dowler.
Karen epitomized "there is no rich person in a grave," giving unselfishly to others her entire life, and loving those whom she felt were most in need of love, care and compassion. As long as we live, they too will live, for they are now a part of us, as we remember them.
In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her older brother, Lowell Dowler.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 45 years, Henry B. Neil II; children Dorothy Ingram of Brownsville, Henry B Neil III of Charleroi, Corissa Shank and husband Eric of Hiller, Baron Neil of Clearwater, Fla., Christopher Neil of Virginia, Jesse and Devin Mitchell, both of Denbo; and brother Arthur Dowler of Washington. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren, Nina Neil, Alexandria Jackson, Christopher Neil, Mackenzie Neil, Jared Engle, Caitlin Shank, Logan Engle, Mariah Neil, Mathew Neil, McKayla Neil, Zachary Neil, Allison Neil, Vanessa Neil, Kelsey Neil, Shannon Neil, Savannah Neil, Arick Carrion, Angie Carrion, Rylee Neil, Bentley Neil, Baylee Neil; and great-grandson Eagen.
A memorial will be scheduled for a later date, when family and friends are free to gather again.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
To leave condolences, please visit mariscottifuneralhome.com.
