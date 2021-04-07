formerly of Lake Lynn
Karen Lea Roderick Baker, 80, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., formerly of the Lake Lynn area, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in the Hospice of the Panhandle, Kearneysville, W.Va., following a lengthy illness. Born June 14, 1940, in Gans, she was a daughter of the late Oliver O. and Claudine Umble Roderick.
Karen had previously worked as a packer at Armstrong Glass in New Jersey for 20 years, and, after moving back to Fayette County, attended the Free Methodist Church in Little Brownfield.
Surviving are her husband, Ralph Baker; one son, Troy Baker of Harpers Ferry; a brother, Clark Roderick of Fairchance; four sisters, Florence Pritchett of Florida, Dorothy Orange and Twila Cassi, both of Point Marion, and Linda Frederick of Smithfield; and a number of loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Oliver Roderick Jr.; and a sister, Lillian "Sis" Roderick.
Friends are invited to join the family for graveside services at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, in the Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva, with Pastor Charlie O'Brien officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Condolences may be offered at www.herod-rishel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.