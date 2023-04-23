Rostraver Township
Karen Lee Hannan, 73, of Rostraver Township, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Born in Pittsburgh April 4, 1950, she was a daughter of the late Alvie and Christabelle Hart Branthoover.
Karen was a homemaker and was also a bartender at the Star Junction Fish and Game Club. She enjoyed spending time sunbathing and taking walks. She especially enjoyed the times with her husband Bill, to whom she was married for 54 years, at the fish and game club with their many friends, who were their extended family; they were always decorating for the holidays and planning something for the kids to enjoy at the club's Easter egg hunt and Christmas stockings party.
They enjoyed taking rides to Bennezette to see the elk, going to Lake Erie and hitting the casino. Every Thursday and Sunday you could bet she was going to dinner somewhere!! She loved the times with her grandchildren, taking them on trips to see the elk and the Christmas lights during the season. Most of all, Karen was a loving wife and mother, who passed away from a broken heart with the most recent deaths of her loving husband and her twin sister. We are convinced that she didn't want to die, but she also didn't want to live with her broken heart. You are greatly missed by all of us and always will be in our hearts and we love you!!
She is survived by her son, Robert A. (Linda) Hannan of Belle Vernon; daughter, Laura (Mark) Uhrin of Perryopolis; grandchildren, Timothy Uhrin, Ashlee Uhrin, Evan Hannan and Raya Hannan; great- grandchildren, Olivia, Leni and Theo; brother, Thomas (Debbie) Branthoover of Rostraver; numerous nieces and nephews including Alvin Branthoover, David Hamer, Donald Hamer, Holly Salko Branthoover and Tommy Branthoover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Hannan Jr. August 12, 2022; her twin sister, Sharon Hamer; and brother, Alvin Branthoover.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME, INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934), www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 24, with Pastor Ken Sommerfeldt officiating. Interment will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery.
