Fayette City
Karen Lee Jones, 74, of Fayette City, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, in her residence, surrounded by her family.
She was born July 4, 1946, in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of Robert Timperman and Mildred Brent Curtis Timperman.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Jones; sons Wayne Jones and wife Jane, Clayton Jones and wife Jennifer, Jason Jones and wife Jenneifer; daughter Julie Jones Stants and significant other Raymond Hiles Sr.; brother Timothy Timperman; sister Sharon Timperman; 17 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Matthew Jones, October 19, 2005.
Private services were conducted for the family.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the ELEY/McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Main Street, Fayette City.
