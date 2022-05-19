Point Marion
Karen Lytle Smyth, 79, of Point Marion, passed away, in her home, Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a service, with Pastor Deb Lambert officiating, Thursday, May 19, in the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, 15 N. Main Street, Point Marion.
For view the complete obituary and to offer condolences to the family, please visit www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com.
