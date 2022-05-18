Point Marion
Karen Lytle Smyth, 79, of Point Marion, passed away, in her home, Sunday, May 15, 2022. She was born Tuesday, August 25, 1942, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of the late John W. Lytle and Mary "Moe" Gibson Lytle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis W. Smyth; and her son, Gregory Smyth.
Karen was a devout member of the Point Marion United Methodist Church. She had retired after many years from Elder-Beerman at the Morgantown Mall. Karen also loved to bake, read and make wooden crafts.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Smyth and wife Lisa; her sister, Penny Witzke and husband Rick; and her brother, Bruce Lytle and wife Carol.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 19, in the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Thomas B. Rudolph, funeral director and supervisor, 15 N. Main Street, Point Marion. (Service time and date will be announced.) Interment will be at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Grafton Road, Morgantown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or to the Point Marion United Methodist Church, 502 Morgantown Street, Point Marion, PA 15474.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com.
