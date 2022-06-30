May 9, 1944
June 27, 2022
The Mezan family is grieving the loss of their cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Karen Mezan, who passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday.
Karen grew up in Uniontown, daughter of Veronica and Salvatore Canistra.
After raising her three children: Rick, Jacqueline and Bobby, Karen became a successful businesswoman, as owner and operator of the Follansbee, W.Va. McDonald's for more than 20 years.
Even after retirement, she was a familiar face in the restaurant, working her favorite position in the back, Drive Thru, or mingling with the customers in the lobby, who became her extended family.
Karen also served as a board member for the Brooke County Public Service District for a number of years, working on water and sewage projects for the county.
Karen loved trips to New York City to see a Broadway show, watching Golden Girls on repeat with her son, taking walks hand-in-hand with her great-grandson, and playing Bunco with her girlfriends. She was never without a cup of tea and loved a cookie in any form.
In addition to her three children, Karen is survived by her beloved daughter-in-law and best friend of 40 years, Twila Mezan; and her 'adopted' son, Harry Gleixner. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren: Kara and Ed Morgan, Dr. Ryan Mezan, Sgt. Frank, Salvatore, Tino and Enzo Petrola; and great-grandchild, Eddie Morgan.
As per her request, Karen will not have a funeral service. A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date.
The James Funeral Home, Follansbee, W.Va., 304-527-1717, is honored and privileged to serve the Mezan family during their time of remembrance and sorrow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Karen's name to the Alzheimer's Association, c/o: James Funeral Home, 1245 Main Street, Follansbee, WV 26037
