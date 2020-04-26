Karen Sue Kisner

Karen Sue Lemro Kisner, 68, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Oakmont Center for Nursing on April 11, 2020, after an 18-year battle with a neurological illness. She was a daughter of Irene V. Price Lemro and the late Joseph Lemro, was born on Christmas Day 1951 in Uniontown. She derived her middle name from the late Sue Montgomery, wife of the late Dr. Mark Montgomery, who missed his wife's Christmas dinner to deliver Karen.
Karen lived in Morgantown, WV, with Gary W. Kisner, whom she married on May 29, 1971, before settling in Haydentown, Fayette County, PA. Karen attained an Associate Degree from Penn State University. She enjoyed real estate and served as both a homemaker and property manager.
Karen's interests and hobbies included swimming, shopping, reading historical novels, watching westerns, playing word games, cheering on her son's baseball teams, and following her daughter's legal career.
Karen is survived by her mother, Irene Lemro, a resident of Beechwood Court at LaFayette Manor in Uniontown; her children, daughter Kimberly J. Kisner of Pittsburgh; and her son, Wesley L. Kisner, of Haydentown and Pittsburgh, his wife Crystal L. Kisner, and their one-year-old son Kayden Joseph Kisner. She is also survived by two aunts, Naomi Burd, of Uniontown, and Camilla Price, of Twinsburg, Ohio, and more than a dozen cousins from the Price and Lemro families.
Funeral arrangments were entrusted to the John D. O'Connor and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5106 Second Avenue, 15207 and there was no public viewing. Karen is interred at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown, PA. Memorial contributions can be directed to Ever Loved, https://everloved.com/life-of/karen-kisner/, to help support the family in their quest for neurological research and answers concerning Karen's illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.