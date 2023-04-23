Kari Beth Mapstone

Brownsville
Kari Beth "Sis" Mapstone, 43, of Brownsville, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
She was born February 28, 1980, in Uniontown, a daughter of Kathleen Ricco Erjavec and the late Barry Ferrari.
Kari worked as an office administrator at DMI Companies in Charleroi.
Kari was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother and loved spending time with her beloved family.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Robert J. "Rab" Ricco; paternal grandmother, Helen Ferrari; mother-in-law, Kathy Mapstone; and nephew, Jordan Mapstone.
Kari is survived by her beloved husband of 23 years, Crabby Mapstone; four children, Craig Geno Mapstone, Kyra "Ta-Ta" Mapstone, Kala "Baby Girl" Mapstone, and Brianna Mapstone; two grandchildren, De'Avion Bell and Amira Harvin, and another one on the way; her mother, Kathleen Erjavec; sister, Tara Halfhill and husband Shaun; brother, James Ferrari; maternal grandmother, Tresa Ricco; sister-in-law, Jennifer Mapstone; very special friend, Dawn Kobaly; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many special friends; and her beloved dogs and cats.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Tuesday, April 25, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street Brownsville, with the Rev. Carl Kemp officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.