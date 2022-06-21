Dilliner
Karin L. Chesslo, 74, of Dilliner, died Saturday, June 18, 2022. She was born in Germany.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, and from 9 to 9:30 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be said, Wednesday, June 22, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Hubert's R.C. Church, Point Marion. Interment will be in Wolf's Cemetery, Dilliner.
To view the complete obituary, visit www.herod-rishel.com.
