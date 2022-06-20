Dilliner
Karin L. Chesslo, 74, of Dilliner, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, following a brief illness.
Born June 10, 1948, in Hoechst, Germany, a daughter of the late Anton and Johanna Reinhart Skorski.
A loving wife and mother, who enjoyed looking after the needs of her family, Karin had been trained as a beautician, and was a member of St. Hubert's Catholic Church in Point Marion. She met her husband while he was stationed in Germany, and came to the United States in 1970. She was proud of her German heritage, and enjoyed celebrating all the German holidays with her family.
Surviving is her husband of 52 years, Stanley V. Chesslo; two children, Tanja Aucremanne and husband Gregory of Morgantown, and Michael V. Chesslo and wife Allison of Dilliner; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Tanner Aucremanne; and her furry little feline companion, Molly.
Also deceased is a sister, Renate Geiss.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., on Tuesday, and Wednesday from 9 to 9:30 a.m. in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, when Prayers of Transfer will be said, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., in St. Hubert's R.C. Church, Point Marion. Interment will be in Wolf's Cemetery, Dilliner. www.herod-rishel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.