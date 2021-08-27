Uniontown
Karl K. Hickman, 85, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, in Mount Macrina Manor.
Friends were received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 26, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. Prayers of Transfer will be said at 9:15 a.m. Friday, August 27, in the funeral home, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Entombment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
The parish vigil service was held at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
