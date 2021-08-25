Uniontown
Karl K. Hickman, 85, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, in Mount Macrina Manor. He was born April 17, 1936, in California, a son of the late Dolph and Lenore Zickefoose Hickman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Veshinfsky Hickman April 16 of this year.
Karl was a well known and respected pharmacist serving the local area for many years before retiring from Rite Aid Pharmacy. He will always be remembered by his family and friends for his generosity, kindness and compassion for others.
Karl was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown, and long-standing member and past treasurer of the Point Marion Area Lion’s Club.
In 1963, he was honorably discharged after serving in the United States Army.
Surviving are his loving daughter, Lura M. Krause and fiance Shawn M. Cross of Johnsonville, N.Y.; cherished grandchildren Lindsay M. Krause and Alexander K. Krause; and his devoted sister, Winola Hickman of Pennsboro, W.Va.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 26, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. Prayers of Transfer will be said at 9:15 a.m. Friday, August 27, in the funeral home, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Entombment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
The parish vigil service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
