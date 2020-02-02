Uniontown
Karl Wayne Lease, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital with his family by his side.
Karl was born October 25, 1958, a son of the late Kent Wayne Lease and Loretta Casteel.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Karl Lease Jr. of Uniontown; two daughters; two sisters, Helen Rafitz of Uniontown and Florence Lancaster and husband William of Vestaburg; an aunt, Elsie Phillips of Uniontown; several cousins, nieces, nephews and grandbabies.
Karl enjoyed fishing, playing golf, the Wii, going to the Meadows, watching TV and Bingo.
He served in the National Guard for many years.
Arrangements are under the direction of the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. Interment is private.
