Connellsville
Karla Jean Nicholson, 82, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2022, at home.
Born April 6, 1940, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Carl “Red” and Agnes Kubeck Sterbutzel. Karla grew up in Connellsville and attended Immaculate Conception Elementary School before moving on to Connellsville High School.
She married and embraced the life of a devoted wife, loving homemaker and exceptional mother to her three daughters. Karla spent hours sewing clothes for her girls and their Barbie dolls. She dedicated much time to the PTA and her Girl Scout troops. Later, she served as Librarian at Connellsville Vocational Technical School, a job she truly enjoyed. In 1981, Karla and her family relocated to the Gulf Coast of Florida, where she spent the next 40 years, before she and her husband returned to Connellsville to reside with their daughter. While living in Florida, Karla and her husband were dedicated members of Saint Jerome Roman Catholic Church in Largo. There they were honored with the Saint Jude the Apostle award from the Diocese of St. Petersburg, for their many years of faithful service to the less fortunate through Lifeline Ministries. Karla devoted much of her time to her family and loved being “Nana” to her beloved grandchildren. Karla was an avid reader and spent many happy hours reading everything from novels to newspapers. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, decorating her home for the holidays, and keeping up with her long-distance friends. Karla was fond of traveling, with excursions to Maine, Hawaii, Italy, and her favorite, Ireland. Karla was a truly unique individual with a sharp mind and a quick wit, an empathetic heart and the ability to engage with all people. Karla may be remembered for introducing Bermuda shorts to the local style scene in her teen years.
Karla is survived by her husband of 63 years, Samuel “Art” Nicholson; her three daughters, Kathleen Ausec and husband Dave of Winder, Georgia, Amy Grote and husband Ray of Connellsville, and Julie Turbide and husband Andre of Russell. Karla is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Adam Korinek, Matthew Foreman, and Taylor Weldy; Andrew Bender, Timothy Bender and Dr. Daniel Bender; Benjamin and Megan Simon, and Alexandre and Emilienne Turbide. In addition, she is survived by 12 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Karla was the beloved matriarch of her family, and her light will be greatly missed in this life, but we are comforted by the knowledge that we will see her again in Heaven. In addition to her parents, Karla was predeceased by her sister, Mary Ellen Sterbutzel Otto; and her brother, James “Skip” Sterbutzel.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m., on Thursday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, the hour of services with Rev. Paul Lisik officiating. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
Love lasts forever.
