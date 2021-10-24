Uniontown
Karla Jo. Hyatt, 54 of Uniontown, passed away on Monday October 19, 2021. She was born September 8, 1967 in Washington. She is the daughter of the late Carl Herman Eckhardt, Jr., and Margaret Lambert Eckhardt.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly Branson; and a sister, Renee A. Schmotzer.
She is survived by her husband John Joseph Hyatt; Grandchildren Macie Jo. Branson, Dakota Gunner Branson, siblings Carl H. Eckhardt, III of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Christine Bracker (Scott) of Brownsville, Erik P. Eckhardt (Leslea) of Mount Pleasant. Also surviving is brother-in-law Michael Schmotzer.
All services will be private for the family and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.