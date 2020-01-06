Uniontown
Karoline F. Boyd, age 96, of Uniontown, passed away January 4, 2020. She was born June 17, 1923, in Somerfield, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin Martin and Alice (Boyd) Mitchell.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved grandparents Fanny (Tressler) and John Boyd; brothers William, Glenn, Donald, and Norman Mitchell; sister Fanny Schoyer; and her beloved daughter, Alice Mitchell.
She is survived by her brothers, Harry (Florence) Mitchell and Henry (Shirley) Mitchell; her devoted grandchildren, Aaron and Jennifer Metheney, Lyla Mitchell and Jessica Mitchell; her adored great-grandchildren, Cydney and Lincoln Metheney and Genivive Mitchell; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Karoline loved to travel, race cars, fly planes, play music and garden. She was devoted to her family and dear friends.
All services are private for the family. Arrangements are under the direction of THE DONALD R.CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Pa.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.