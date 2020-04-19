Perryopolis
Katherine Dora-Sales, 61, of Perryopolis, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in her home. Born March 12, 1959, in Monongahela, she was a daughter of the late William and Magdalene Baxter Dora.
A resident of Perryopolis for the past 29 years, Katherine was Catholic by faith, owned and operated Dora's Designs, Perryopolis, and enjoyed going to various casinos.
She is survived by her brother, William C. Dora of New Mexico; her pet cats, Jet and Raven; and numerous friends who were all so special to her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Sales Dora-Sales (November 10, 2006); and sister Diana Dora.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state mandate, funeral services will be private. Interment will take place in Greenlick Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Katherine's funeral arragements are entrusted to PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, family owned and operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, PA 724-736-2515.
Condolences are accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.