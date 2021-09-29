Masontown
Katherine Irene Ciaramella, 83, of Masontown, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
She was born on May 26, 1938 in Garards Fort, daughter of the late George and Gladys Lewis Blumish.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband Carl E. "Shooloo" Ciaramella; and her brother George Blumish.
She was a member of The World Church of God.
Irene is survived by her three children, daughters, Cynthia Ciaramella and Lisa Ciaramella-Hurdle (Michael Jay); son, Danny Ciaramella; and grandchildren, Joshua Ciaramella and Anna Michele Hurdle; siblings; Diane Ewart (Ralph), Connie Philips Sherman (Frank), Jackie Philips, nieces Jeannie Creasey Amy Myers, Melissa Ewart; and nephew Jaime Philips.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, from 12 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, and at 9 a.m. on Saturday October 2, 2021, when a service will be held at with Reverend Chuck Durso officiating.
Interment will follow in Garards Fort Cemetery.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
