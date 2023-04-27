Uniontown
Katherine Jane Yeagley, 43, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023.
She was predeceased by her brother, Gary Yeagley; and recently, on March 24, 2023, by her mother, Gwendolyn Jane Yeagley.
Surviving are her father, Carl Yeagley Sr.; and her brother, Carl Yeagley Jr.
The family will receive friends and familyfrom 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, where visitation continues from 9 to 10 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, April 28, with the Rev. Arnold Husk officiating.
Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Georges Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Katherine Yeagley Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
