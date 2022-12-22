Uniontown
Katherine Jean Milan Antoon, 84, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born December 18, 1938, in Grindstone, the daughter of the late Joseph Milan and Goldie Mae Cain Milan.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Joseph "Muggsy" Antoon, who passed in 2011.
She is survived by her children, Janet Daugherty and husband, Thomas, of Uniontown, John Jr. and fiancee, Ita Bertovich, of Uniontown and Linda Antoon of Erie; also surviving are grandchildren, Jimmy Sytko Jr., Cody Antoon and Paige Antoon; two great-grandchildren, Harlo and Niko Sytko; and one brother, Ronnie Milan.
She was a member of St. George Maronite Church.
A private graveside service will be held for the family in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
