Uniontown
Katherine Jean Milan Antoon, 84, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital.
A private graveside service will be held for the family in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Friday, December 23, 2022 5:08 AM
Periods of rain and snow this morning. Overcast and windy for the afternoon. Morning high of 42F with temps falling sharply to near 5. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 2F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 4:55 am
Friday, December 23, 2022 5:08 AM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.