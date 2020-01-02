Star Junction
Katheryn J. Vrabel Booher, 72, of Star Junction, peacefully passed away December 30, 2019, at her home, with her husband by her side, after a long battle with COPD and lung cancer. She was born July 12, 1947, in Layton, a daughter of John and Ruth Vrabel.
In addition to her parents, she preceded in death by her siblings, John Vrabel, Beverly Whoric and Michael Vrabel; as well as her faithful companion, her pug, Pugzy, who appears in more family albums than any of us.
Katheryn was a member of the Perryopolis Baptist Church. Grandma Kathy's famous chicken and biscuit recipe and handmade candies will be missed by at least three counties of people. The homemade noodle recipe is still up for debate after she was caught red handed with store bought noodles, the one and only time she claimed. Her legendary sense of sarcasm will be carried on through her children and grandchildren, like they need this to validate that though.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Edward Booher; three children, John Joseph Booher (Jennifer) of Monongahela, Coleen Webeck (Jason) of Eighty Four and Michele Olexa of Brownsville; five grandchildren, Joe and Jacob Booher, Katelyn Opalenik, Sydney and Abigail Czyzewski. She also leaves behind many friends and family members who will sadly miss her.
Kathy's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 2, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with David Patrick, Pastor of the Baptist Church of Perryopolis, officiating. Interment will follow in Bowman Flatwoods Cemetery, Vanderbilt.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.