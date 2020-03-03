Smock
Kathleen A. D’Amore Turjanica, 61, of Smock, passed away suddenly Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Uniontown Hospital. She was born November 10, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio.
She rests with our Heavenly Father, our Savior Jesus Christ; her parents, Leo and Donna D’Amore; her dear grandmother who raised her, Anna D’Amore Lesinsky; grandfathers Dominic and Frank; brothers Kenny and Dave D’Amore; stepbrothers Mike Redmond and Tim Martin; stepmother Gladys Redmond; nephew Ryan Redmond; and godparents Josephine and Frank Ritenour.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Michael Turjanica, who was blessed to know her loving heart, kindness, compassion and zest for life for 37 years. She also leaves behind brothers Thomas D’Amore of Hermitage, and Leo W. D’Amore Jr. and wife Marcia of Sharpsville; stepsister Carol Baumgartner of Youngstown, Ohio; stepbrothers Donald Redmond and wife Tina of Hermitage, Gary Redmond of Franklin, and Dennis Redmond and wife Liana of Hermitage.
Kathy was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School Class of 1977. She loved all those in need in her own special way, both human and animals. Her pets Max, Cayla, Patches and Mandy, were her pride and joy.
Mike would like to thank everyone who throughout the years treated his Kathy with love, kindness and respect. May she rest in eternal peace, and may God bless you and your family.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, and until 9:15 a.m. Thursday, March 5, when prayers of transfer will be said, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown.
Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
The Parish Wake Service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
