Lemont Furnace
Kathleen Ann "Faye" Beatty, 94, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully, Friday, September 18, 2020, at Manor Care Nursing Home, Pittsburgh.
She was born in Dunbar May 18, 1926, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Nell Bigley Callahan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Beatty; son, Robert Beatty; sisters, Mary Margaret Brynn, Monica Welsh, Agnes Hair, Rita Corcoran, Nell Kronz; and brothers, William Callahan and Lawrence Callahan.
"Faye", as she was lovingly known by her family and friends, was a member of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Dunbar.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Nancy Wiglesworth and husband Keith of Perry Hall, Md., Marybeth Beatty of Lemont Furnace and Karen Kelly and husband Timothy of Sewickley; grandchildren, Amy Bryk and husband Lukasz of Perry Hall, Md., Maura Kelly of Sewickley; and great-grandchildren, Olivia Bryk, Avery Bryk; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, Sunday, September 20, from 2 until 7 p.m.
A Blessing Service will be held Monday, September 21, in the funeral home with Rev. Father Paul Lisik officiating.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
