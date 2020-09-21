Kathleen Ann Beatty

Lemont Furnace
Kathleen Ann "Faye" Beatty, 94, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully, Friday, September 18, 2020, at Manor Care Nursing Home, Pittsburgh.
Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, Sunday, September 20, from 2 until 7 p.m.
A Blessing Service will be held Monday, September 21, in the funeral home with Rev. Father Paul Lisik officiating.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.