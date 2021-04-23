Farmington
Kathleen Dubyak, 70, of Farmington, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in her home.
Kathy was the beloved daughter of the late George and Emma Dubyak. She was the loving sister of the late Ron Dubyak. Her memory is cherished by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Kathy was born on October 19, 1950. Following graduation from Vincentian High School, she took college courses and worked for her father's business. She had a wonderfully creative sense of design, reflected in her living spaces and projects. Kathy ran a business of her own making custom clothing for children in Boulder, Colo., and later had a home in Puerto Rico near where her brother and family lived. She was a woman of profound Catholic faith and devotion and enjoyed making friends on religious pilgrimages, including to Mexico and Medjugorje. Her kindness, piety and charity will be remembered by all.
Kathy's friends and family are invited to remember and celebrate her life at a Mass of Christian Burial at noon on Monday, April 26, in St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3523 National Pike, Farmington, PA 15437.
Kathy's family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to help others via the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg at www.ccharitiesgreensburg.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERL HOME, Farmington.
