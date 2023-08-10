Scenery Hill
Kathleen Faye Johnson Kime, 81, of Scenery Hill, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family following a long hard battle with Parkinson's disease.
She was born February 8, 1942, in Washington, a daughter of the late Harold "Happy" Johnson and Edith Eisiminger Johnson Ullom.
Kathleen was a 1960 graduate of Beth-Center High School and a 1965 graduate of California State Teachers College, earning a Bachelor of Education degree.
She was employed as a teacher in the Washington School District and as a director in the California University of Pennsylvania mailroom from 1985 to 2007, from where she retired. She was also the Beallsville Borough Tax Collector for many years.
Mrs. Kime was a member of the Beallsville United Methodist Church, AFSCME Retired and AARP.
Kathleen was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan who also enjoyed reading, crosswords, cryptograms, spending time with her family and watching the hummingbirds and her cats.
Surviving are a daughter, Julianna Morrell (George) of Scenery Hill, with whom she made her home; two grandchildren, George D. Morrell Jr. (fiancee Nicole Sparrow) of Richeyville and Dylan Morrell (Megan) of Speers; one great-grandson, Adriel Morrell who was the light of her world; and many nieces and nephews.
Deceased are two sisters, Louise Smith and Eleanor Riser; stepfather, Floyd "Pappy" Ullom; and ex-husband, Anthony Kime Jr.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, in the Beallsville Cemetery with Pastor Eric Tarpley officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville.
Online guestbook is available at GreenleeFuneralHome.com where you may express personal condolences to the Kime family.
