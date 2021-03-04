New Salem
Kathleen G. Jackson Shaporka, 71, of New Salem, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021.
She was born March 8, 1949, a daughter of the late Robert and Kathleen Jamieson Jackson.
Kathy was employed by Intermediate Unit at the Colonial Campus.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Jackson.
Kathy is survived by her son, John Maczko and wife Sherry, and her daughter, Brittany, of Uniontown; three sisters, Patricia Gunn and husband Ronald of New Salem, Wendy Nick and husband Mike of Fredericktown, and Susan Woodward and husband Clayton of Mars. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 5, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Saturday, March 6, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, with Roy Randolph officiating. Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Kathy's name to Make-a-Wish Foundation at wish.org.
