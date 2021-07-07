Connellsville
Kathleen Gannon Bell, 77, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Eicher's Family Home in Normalville. She was born February 20, 1944, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Michael R. Gannon and Marian Kennedy Gannon.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Edward Bell; sisters Laura Gannon Kasunic and Barbara Gannon Uhazie; and brother-in-law Michael Freed.
She is survived by her two loving sons, Nick Bell and wife Kelley, and Steve Bell. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Madison and Dakota; sister Marian Freed; and brothers Michael Gannon (Paula) and Mark; brother-in-law Richard Kasunic; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Connellsville. Kathleen graduated from Dunbar Township High School, Class of 1962. She worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone for several years and was a co-owner of Bell's Store with her husband, Nick for several years. She also worked at the Pechin Deli and also as an office worker for Pechin's.
Kathleen loved her family and enjoyed spending time at the casino. She also loved watching and participating in Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School musicals.
The Bell family would like to thank the staff at Eicher's Family Home and Amedisys Hospice for their care and comfort.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 8, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, in Immaculate Conception Church, Connellsville, with Fr. Paul Lisik as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
